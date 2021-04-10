VeriCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $142,347.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $142,347.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,287.04 or 1.00082830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00035259 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00101088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001246 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005516 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,579,568 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

