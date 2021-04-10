Veritaseum Price Hits $17.74 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $38.13 million and approximately $11,077.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $17.74 or 0.00029829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00082272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.00615473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031283 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.