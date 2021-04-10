Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $238.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

