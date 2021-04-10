Vertcoin Trading Up 2.9% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $41.14 million and approximately $476,454.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,288.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,142.68 or 0.03554054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.89 or 0.00422780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $697.77 or 0.01157397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.18 or 0.00489622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00456955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.00354799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00204502 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,529,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

