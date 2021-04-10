VerusCoin Achieves Market Cap of $51.93 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $51.93 million and $31,557.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00294338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.00749737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,995.11 or 0.99546376 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.50 or 0.00763537 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,650,601 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

