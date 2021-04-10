Viacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $52.00 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $52.00 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.00383592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000918 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002268 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,840 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

