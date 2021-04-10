Viacoin Price Hits $2.49 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $57.76 million and approximately $24.41 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 109% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.51 or 0.00420106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,843 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.