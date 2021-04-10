VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

CID opened at $32.27 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

