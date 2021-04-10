VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

