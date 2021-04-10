VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:QQQN)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

