VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of CFA stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $68.84.

