VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
CSF stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
