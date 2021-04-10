VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $62.79 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50.

