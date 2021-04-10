VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

