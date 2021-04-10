VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
NASDAQ CSA opened at $64.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $66.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
