VIDT Datalink One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.10 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $61.26 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00611187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

