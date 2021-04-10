Vidya (VIDYA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $1.35 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00081594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00616561 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,021,855 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

