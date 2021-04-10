Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

