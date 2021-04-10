VINchain Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $363,382.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00053594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.05 or 0.00615597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

