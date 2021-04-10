Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to announce sales of $170.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.30 million and the lowest is $113.75 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,881.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $332.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $435.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $504.95 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of -0.99.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 435,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,403,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

