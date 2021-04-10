Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Vir Biotechnology worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

