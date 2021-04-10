Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

NYSE V opened at $222.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

