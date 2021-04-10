Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $710.65 Million

Analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce sales of $710.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $681.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $643.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.02 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60. Visteon has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Visteon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 301,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

