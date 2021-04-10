Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 563.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,004 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,108 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,118,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,636,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

NYSE VST opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

