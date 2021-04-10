Vitae Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $51.66 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.