VITE Market Capitalization Tops $134.44 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $134.44 million and approximately $117.61 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 81.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,012,158,845 coins and its circulating supply is 479,587,735 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

