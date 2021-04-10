Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.62 ($2.26).

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

LON VOD opened at GBX 134.64 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.03. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

