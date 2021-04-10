Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,330 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $155.63 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $156.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

