Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.