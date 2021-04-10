Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $423,597.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 708.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

