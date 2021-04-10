Vortex Defi (VTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $322,518.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $322,518.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00024025 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

