VouchForMe (IPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,553.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $897,704.55 and approximately $1,553.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00053660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00082520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.00608063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,613,171 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

