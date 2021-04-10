VouchForMe Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $858,737.74 and approximately $4,166.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00052913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.56 or 0.00608413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037004 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,613,171 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

