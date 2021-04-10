Voyager Token (VGX) One Day Volume Tops $7.17 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00006992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $919.90 million and $7.17 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00082240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.84 or 0.00619823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031329 BTC.

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

