Wagerr Market Capitalization Achieves $24.87 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $24.87 million and approximately $57,465.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,240,835 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

