Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $123,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

