Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Hits $151.13 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $151.13 million and approximately $22.18 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00003547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.56 or 0.03578028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00034241 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

