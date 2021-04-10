Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 31.6% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $15.94 million and approximately $914,692.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00291888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.08 or 0.00738899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,289.10 or 1.00088524 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019494 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.71 or 0.00756537 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

