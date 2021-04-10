WaykiChain (WICC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.63 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $101.63 million and $27.30 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00612134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037266 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

