WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $3.77 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00006267 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 108% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $896.15 million and approximately $222.18 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00296976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.54 or 0.00753315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,643.09 or 1.00726053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.89 or 0.00720680 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

