Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,429,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,955,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 169,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

