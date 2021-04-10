WeOwn (CHX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $157,317.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $157,317.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

