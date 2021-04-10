Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.10. 427,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $103.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.