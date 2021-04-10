Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $21.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

