Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Down 20.1% This Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $2,580.99 or 0.04311468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $22.94 million and $1.96 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00294746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.77 or 0.00747982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.25 or 1.00788214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.25 or 0.00755471 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

