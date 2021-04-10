Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.00.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW stock opened at $239.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $173.06 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

