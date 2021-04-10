Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.