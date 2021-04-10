Wing (WING) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. Wing has a total market cap of $94.93 million and $27.74 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.54 or 0.00105217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00291220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.90 or 0.00731706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.68 or 0.99050286 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.00757390 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,618,931 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,931 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

