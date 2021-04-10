Wings Market Capitalization Tops $10.76 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $52,070.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

