WINk Reaches Market Cap of $464.53 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $464.53 million and approximately $763.74 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.